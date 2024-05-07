Hospital Donates to Community Baby Shower

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of April.

According to the organization, employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $1,005 was presented to the Community Baby Shower.

The Community Baby Shower, organized by the Dickinson County Health Department, invites all Dickinson County women who are pregnant and new moms (up to three months postpartum) to attend. Information is available on community resources, plus, there are gifts, raffles, prizes, and more.

The Community Baby Shower will be held on May 9th, at Sterl Hall, in Abilene with registration from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the event beginning at 5:00 p.m.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System: Pictured from left are: Brittany Ogden, EOC committee member; DeDe Lorson Dickinson County Health Department Billing Clerk; Brenda Weaver, Dickinson County Health Department Deputy Director of Health / RN; Traci Jurgensen, EOC committee member; and Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member.