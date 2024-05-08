PPE Gear Recommended For Some Farmworker

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising state health officials to make personal protection equipment available to workers on dairy farms, poultry farms, and in slaughterhouses, because of bird flu.

Officials say bird flu is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows with one recent human case in a U.S. dairy worker.

The risk of a worker getting the disease is low. States are advised to make farms where at least one animal has tested positive a priority to receive PPE.

While the current public health risk is low, CDC is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures.

The CDC is advising states to act now to protect workers from the disease.