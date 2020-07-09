Southeast of Saline Changes Graduation, Prom Plans

Due to the recent spike in confirmed Covid cases in Saline county and the surrounding areas, and the recent mask orders from the Governor, City, and County, changes have been made to the Southeast of Saline Graduation and Prom plans scheduled for July 17th and 18th.

According to the school, graduation will move to the more restrictive Option B on the graduation contingency plan which will limit each graduate to four tickets for invited guests. Attendance will be by ticket only with no general admission to the public.

Those who are in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided for the graduates.

It has also been decided they will not able to sponsor the prom and after-prom that was rescheduled for July 18 under the current restrictions and conditions.

The district says it is with regret the prom and after-prom is canceled and will not be rescheduled