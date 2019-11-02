Southeast of Saline Boys Claim Cross Country Title

Class 5A
Salina South
Sophomore Izaac Leonard – 68th, 17:45.5
Salina Central
Senior Kadyn Cobb – 32nd, 20:30.4
Sophomore Cora White – 43rd, 20:53.3
Senior Brianna Torres – 46th, 20:57.1
McPherson
Junior Courtney Eickbush – 61st, 21:20.4
Class 4A
Abilene
Freshman Grant Waite – 47th, 18:06.04
Chapman
Junior Taylor Briggs – 1st, 19:00.05
Class 3A
Boys Team Standings
Southeast of Saline 35, Silver Lake 44, Norton 117
Southeast of Saline
Sophomore Dylan Sprecker – 1st, 16:31.5
Junior Dominic Jackson – 4th, 16:40.2
Junior Luke Gleason – 5th, 16:43.5
Freshman Damion Jackson – 13th, 17:12.4
Junior Andrew Hanson – 26th, 17:36.9
Junior Spencer Smith – 53rd, 18:17.2
Sophomore Joel Kejr – 60th, 18:34.8
Smoky Valley
Junior Ryan Heline – 6th, 16:44.0
Minneapolis
Senior Alexander Kuder – 23rd, 17:34.2
Girls Team Standings
Norton 75, Southeast of Saline 93, Southwestern Heights 96
Southeast of Saline
Sophomore Jentrie Alderson – 1st, 18:50.3
Freshman Ashley Prochazka – 10th, 20:44.3
Sophomore Mallorie Pearson – 30th, 21:34.1
Freshman Avery Caselman – 47th, 22:20.6
Freshman Savannah Sutton – 48th, 22:20.8
Senior Jocelyn Pembleton – 72nd, 23:24.2
Senior Taygan McBurney – 76th, 23:58.6
Smoky Valley
Sophomore Elizabeth Lambert – 15th, 20:51.7
Minneapolis
Freshman Alayna Cossaart – 20th, 21:04.6
Class 2A
Canton-Galva
Sophomore Morgan Becker – 8th, 17:25.19
Ell-Saline
Sophomore Kelton Kern – 29th, 18:26.85
Senior Caleb Umscheid – 60th, 18:57.15
Junior Gavin Brady – 65th, 19:06.96
Sophomore Colton Schwab – 89th, 20:30.87
Junior Colton Bell – 93rd, 21:02.60
Ellsworth
Junior Noah Erichsen – 46th, 18:43.95
Junior Braden Schulte – 54th, 18:50.34
Junior Hayden Rogers – 55th, 18:52.00
Junior Logan Erichsen – 57th, 18:54.07
Freshman Byron Johnson – 73rd, 19:35.47
Junior Jonathan Spachek – 78th, 19:51.51
Freshman Cade Gwinner – 81st, 19:55.29
Girls Team Standings
Stanton County 80, Bennington 106, Central Heights 110
Bennington
Sophomore Ashlyn Harbaugh – 8th, 20:11.96
Junior Peyton Piepho – 13th, 21:09.78
Freshman Adelia Janssen – 44th, 22:39.50
Senior Chloe Stanley – 52nd, 23:04.40
Freshman Taryn Paulino – 53rd, 23:13.92
Junior Alexis Wheeler – 57th, 23:34.96
Senior Auston Carr – 80th, 25:10.52
Ellsworth
Sophomore Jonie Schroeder – 40th, 22:28.39
Senior Brenna Pruitt – 58th, 23:41.20
Freshman Olvia Neuman – 64th, 23:54.74
Sophomore Kristen Meier – 78th, 25:04.36
Freshman Cassandra Duncan – 96th, 29:53.27
Herington
Freshman Davanna Schaffer – 42nd, 22:30.80
Class 1A
Girls Team Standings
Doniphan West 62, Berean Academy 63, Lincoln 66
Lincoln
Junior Jaycee Vath – 1st, 19:11.33
Sophomore Raegen Stewart – 15th, 21:38.41
Sophomore Shelbie Ford – 31st, 23:06.7o
Sophomore Alex Biggs – 59th, 23:46.38