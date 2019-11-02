Southeast of Saline Boys Claim Cross Country Title

Pat Strathman November 2, 2019

Class 5A Salina South

Sophomore Izaac Leonard – 68th, 17:45.5 Salina Central

Senior Kadyn Cobb – 32nd, 20:30.4

Sophomore Cora White – 43rd, 20:53.3

Senior Brianna Torres – 46th, 20:57.1 McPherson

Junior Courtney Eickbush – 61st, 21:20.4 Class 4A Abilene

Freshman Grant Waite – 47th, 18:06.04 Chapman

Junior Taylor Briggs – 1st, 19:00.05 Class 3A Boys Team Standings

Southeast of Saline 35, Silver Lake 44, Norton 117 Southeast of Saline

Sophomore Dylan Sprecker – 1st, 16:31.5

Junior Dominic Jackson – 4th, 16:40.2

Junior Luke Gleason – 5th, 16:43.5

Freshman Damion Jackson – 13th, 17:12.4

Junior Andrew Hanson – 26th, 17:36.9

Junior Spencer Smith – 53rd, 18:17.2

Sophomore Joel Kejr – 60th, 18:34.8 Smoky Valley

Junior Ryan Heline – 6th, 16:44.0 Minneapolis

Senior Alexander Kuder – 23rd, 17:34.2 Girls Team Standings

Norton 75, Southeast of Saline 93, Southwestern Heights 96 Southeast of Saline

Sophomore Jentrie Alderson – 1st, 18:50.3

Freshman Ashley Prochazka – 10th, 20:44.3

Sophomore Mallorie Pearson – 30th, 21:34.1

Freshman Avery Caselman – 47th, 22:20.6

Freshman Savannah Sutton – 48th, 22:20.8

Senior Jocelyn Pembleton – 72nd, 23:24.2

Senior Taygan McBurney – 76th, 23:58.6 Smoky Valley

Sophomore Elizabeth Lambert – 15th, 20:51.7 Minneapolis

Freshman Alayna Cossaart – 20th, 21:04.6 Class 2A Canton-Galva

Sophomore Morgan Becker – 8th, 17:25.19 Ell-Saline

Sophomore Kelton Kern – 29th, 18:26.85

Senior Caleb Umscheid – 60th, 18:57.15

Junior Gavin Brady – 65th, 19:06.96

Sophomore Colton Schwab – 89th, 20:30.87

Junior Colton Bell – 93rd, 21:02.60 Ellsworth

Junior Noah Erichsen – 46th, 18:43.95

Junior Braden Schulte – 54th, 18:50.34

Junior Hayden Rogers – 55th, 18:52.00

Junior Logan Erichsen – 57th, 18:54.07

Freshman Byron Johnson – 73rd, 19:35.47

Junior Jonathan Spachek – 78th, 19:51.51

Freshman Cade Gwinner – 81st, 19:55.29 Girls Team Standings

Stanton County 80, Bennington 106, Central Heights 110 Bennington

Sophomore Ashlyn Harbaugh – 8th, 20:11.96

Junior Peyton Piepho – 13th, 21:09.78

Freshman Adelia Janssen – 44th, 22:39.50

Senior Chloe Stanley – 52nd, 23:04.40

Freshman Taryn Paulino – 53rd, 23:13.92

Junior Alexis Wheeler – 57th, 23:34.96

Senior Auston Carr – 80th, 25:10.52 Ellsworth

Sophomore Jonie Schroeder – 40th, 22:28.39

Senior Brenna Pruitt – 58th, 23:41.20

Freshman Olvia Neuman – 64th, 23:54.74

Sophomore Kristen Meier – 78th, 25:04.36

Freshman Cassandra Duncan – 96th, 29:53.27 Herington

Freshman Davanna Schaffer – 42nd, 22:30.80 Class 1A Girls Team Standings

Doniphan West 62, Berean Academy 63, Lincoln 66 Lincoln

Junior Jaycee Vath – 1st, 19:11.33

Sophomore Raegen Stewart – 15th, 21:38.41

Sophomore Shelbie Ford – 31st, 23:06.7o

Sophomore Alex Biggs – 59th, 23:46.38

