Southeast of Saline adds Tyler Smith as Head Softball Coach

Southeast of Saline High School and Athletics Director Doug Minneman announced Thursday the hiring of Tyler Smith as the school’s next Head Softball Coach.

Smith has been a fixture in the Salina community for quite some time, and has been an assistant coach at either the high school or collegiate level for over 20 years. Smith serves as an assistant coach at Salina South High School for both football, and previously worked with the baseball program at South as well, but now he will take the reins on a program of his own, beginning in the spring of 2025.

Most recently, Smith assisted the Salina South baseball program, helping to lead the Cougars back to the 5A State Tournament and to a State Semifinal appearance. In that role, Smith worked under Cougar Baseball Head Coach Kris Meis, who had nothing but positive things to share of the new Southeast of Saline Softball Coach.

“Tyler is a positive influence on the students and has a successful way of reaching them on a personal level. He truly cares about each student and motivates them not only on the field but off it as well,” said Meis on his long time assistant.

Smith takes over for former Head Coach Pesha Ptacek who helped the Lady Trojans to multiple State Tournament appearances in her tenure, but now he will have an opportunity to put his own spin on a tradition-rich program.

“I’m excited to accept the softball Head Coaching position at Southeast of Saline. Opportunities with programs like this do not come around every day. I’m sure some people will scratch their heads a bit when they see this hire, but those who really know me, what the Southeast of Saline community, and my own family means to me, it will all make perfect sense,” said Smith. “After 20-plus years as an assistant coach, I feel more than ready to lead this program. The opportunity to see my own daughters every day after school and to have them in the stands cheering for the Trojans and their dad is another huge reason why I’m excited for this venture.”

“I’ve always been a fan of women’s sports. The opportunities and values that sports gives all athletes, especially women, is infinite,” Smith said of his enthusiasm to begin coaching female athletes. “As the father of two girls, that is big for me. My wife is the most influential person in my life. The values and work ethics that she has learned throughout her athletic career make her the strongest person I know. If I can help instill some of those values into my team then that is the best reward a coach can have.”

Smith will remain an assistant coach with Salina South football in addition to taking on this role with Southeast of Saline.

TYLER SMITH INTERVIEW