Southeast knocks off defending State Champions, 57-47

GYPSUM – The Southeast of Saline Trojans avenged their loss in the 3A State Semifinals from last season, defeating the three-time defending 3A State Champion Hesston Swathers on Thursday night, 57-47.

The Swathers, the top seed in the 3A Southeast of Saline district entered the night with an 18-3 record, but the Trojns, propelled by a raucous home crowd in the Purple Palace, played one of their most complete games of the season.

Holding the Swathers to their 4th-lowest points total of the year, the Trojans pulled away in the final minutes, taking advantage of free throw opportunities to seal the win.

The Trojans improved to 13-9 on the season, winning their third-straight game and sixth in their last seven attempts, advancing to Saturday’s Sub-State final, where Southeast of Saline will match up with 3-seed Santa Fe Trail High School, who knocked off #2 seeded Burlington 57-56 in a thriller last night as well.

Tip-off on Saturday is scheduled for 5:00 PM at Southeast of Saline High School, with a potential third-straight trip to the 3A State Tournament in Hutchinson on the line for the Trojans.