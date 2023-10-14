Southeast blasts Lyons, improves to 7-0

Southeast of Saline Head Coach Mitch Gebhardt collected his 100th victory at SES on Friday night, as the Trojans hammered Lyons 60-7, moving to now 7-0 on the season.

The victory also became Southeast’s 38th consecutive regular season victory, which is now the longest active regular season streak in the state following Andale’s loss last night.

The Trojans jumped out to a 24-0 lead over Lyons at the end of the first quarter, and a 53-0 lead at the half. Lyons wouldn’t score until the third period, and SES would polish off yet another convincing win with a final touchdown in the fourth.

The win sets up a highly-anticipated game against Ellsworth next week, as both teams will enter with unblemished records. The winner will claim the District Title, as well as NCAA League Title.

FINAL STATS

LINE SCORE

Lyons (0-7) – 0 – 0 – 7 – 0 / 7

SES (7-0) – 24 – 29 – 0 – 7 / 60

Southeast of Saline

Passing

D. Kejr – 4/5 – 64 yards – 2 TD

Rushing

N. Friesen – 7 rushes – 114 yards – 4 TDs

G. Gebhardt – 5 rushes – 67 yards

G. Jacobson – 4 rushes – 46 yards

C. Witte – 2 rushes – 26 yards

L. Hopkins – 2 rushes – 18 yards

A. Holub – 2 rushes – 10 yards – TD

T. Ptacek – 2 rushes – 9 yards

D. Kejr – 1 rush – -7 yards

Receiving

T. Thaxton – 2 catches – 39 yards – TD

E. Watkins – 1 catch – 13 yards – TD

C. Witte – 1 catch – 12 yards

SES TOTAL STATS

Plays – 30

Total Yards – 347

Passing – 64

Rushing – 283

First Downs – 15

3rd Downs – 2/2 (100%)

4th Downs – N/A

Turnovers – 1

Fumbles Lost – 1

Interceptions Thrown – 0

Penalties – 3

Penalty Yards – 35