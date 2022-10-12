Salina, KS

South wins two matches Tuesday, defeats Central in three sets

Jackson SchneiderOctober 12, 2022

The Salina South Cougars traveled to Junction City on October 12th to play Junction City, and rival Salina Central High School. The Cougars walked away with 2-0 Victory on the night, beating Junction City, 25-17, 25-18. Then, Central and South played a highly competitive 3 set game, with Cougars walking away the winners 23-25, 25-19 & winning final set 25-13.

Leading the team, Seniors, Addy Copeland had 18 kills, Baylee Brin had 13 kills while, Brooke Webb had 10 Aces. Sophomore, Tamia Cheeks, had 8 Blocks and 8 kills plus, Freshmen, Paityn Fritz adding 12 Kills on as well. Eva Elder had a great night defensively with 12 digs.

South High Volleyball’s last regular season match is Oct. 18th at Manhattan.

 

*Information submitted by Head Coach Micala Anderson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

