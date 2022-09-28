Salina, KS

South Volleyball Senior Night

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 28, 2022

Salina South Volleyball had its last home game of 2022 on Tuesday night, celebrating Senior Night.

The Cougars lost a tough first match to Maize South, 2-0 (17-25, 22-25), but won the second match against Haysville-Campus, 2-0 (27-25, 25-10).

There are eight seniors on the Cougar volleyball team this year; #1, Maddy Yost, #3 Addy Copeland, #5, Brookelyn Webb, #8 Baylee Brin, #12 Elena Herbel, #13 Sydney Anderes, #15 Lauren Harris, and #17 Eva Elder.

“Each one of them have an important role to play for our team,” Said South’s Head Coach Micala Anderson. “They are outstanding players, but have also been role models and leaders for the younger girls, on and off the court. We are so proud of them and we still have more weeks of volleyball to come! We keep expecting to grow and improve, and do some good things.”

The Cougars were lead by Baylee Brin with 12 kills and three blocks. Sydney Anderes had 7 Aces and 30 digs on the night, and Brookelyn Webb with 41 Assists. Maddy Yost and Eva Elder both had 10 digs and were great assets in South’s serve receive. Elder also had two aces. Lauren Harris had two blocks and seven kills, while Addy Copeland had six kills, and Elena Herbel had two Aces as well as eight digs.

Coach Anderson called the night a “true team effort!”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

South Volleyball Senior Night

