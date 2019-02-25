South Too Much For Great Bend

The Salina South Cougars built an 18 point lead Monday night in front of their home fans and then held on for a 46 – 37 win over the Great Bend Panthers to advance to sub state action later this week.

The Cougars, behind a tenacious defense, quickly grabbed the lead over the visiting Panthers.

South lead by nine at the half. The lead ballooned to 18 in the third quarter, before Great Bend battled back. The Panthers pulled to within 8 late in the game, but couldn’t get any closer.

Senior Camdyn Schreiber lead the way for South pouring in 15. Lauren Raubenstine and Kylie Arnold both chipped in 9 apiece, while Jadyn Zamecnik had 7.

Great Bend ends its season 1 – 20. South is now 7 – 14 and advances to play Goddard later this week.