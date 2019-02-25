Salina, KS

Now: 13 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 23 ° | Lo: 14 °

South Too Much For Great Bend

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2019

The Salina South Cougars built an 18 point lead Monday night in front of their home fans and then held on for a 46 – 37 win over the Great Bend Panthers to advance to sub state action later this week.

The Cougars, behind a tenacious defense, quickly grabbed the lead over the visiting Panthers.

South lead by nine at the half. The lead ballooned to 18 in the third quarter, before Great Bend battled back. The Panthers pulled to within 8 late in the game, but couldn’t get any closer.

Senior Camdyn Schreiber lead the way for South pouring in 15. Lauren Raubenstine and Kylie Arnold both chipped in 9 apiece, while Jadyn Zamecnik had 7.

Great Bend ends its season 1 – 20. South is now 7 – 14 and advances to play Goddard later this week.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

February 25, 2019 8:00 pm

2019 State Wrestling Results

February 23, 2019 8:30 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 2-23

 9:31 am

South Drops Pair to Close Regular Season

February 22, 2019 11:29 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Herrenbruck’s 17 Leads Sacred...

Sacred Heart was able to overcome Sterling's early lead as the Knights surged to a 53-41 win to adva...

February 25, 2019 Comments

Ell-Saline Falls In Sub-State Quart...

Sports News

February 25, 2019

South Too Much For Great Bend

Sports News

February 25, 2019

2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

Sports News

February 25, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 2-25-19
February 25, 2019Comments
Sheriff’s Home Watc...
February 25, 2019Comments
Arrest in DUI Chase, Cras...
February 25, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Slick Roads Contribute to...
February 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH