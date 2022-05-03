Salina, KS

South to celebrate athletic signees Wednesday

Jackson SchneiderMay 3, 2022

The following student-athletes will be signing their college letters of intent on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the South High Commons at 2:50 p.m.

 

Aleah Shaw – Cowley County Community College – Cheerleading

Phoebe Norris – Bethany College – Volleyball

Jaydyn McLaughlin – McPherson College – Girls Soccer

Seth Carter – Missouri Valley College – Debate & Forensics

Delilah Jimenez – University of Saint Mary’s – Cheerleading

Devin Myers – McPherson College – Basketball

Aleah Klassen – Butler Community College – Cheerleading

Lainey Howard – Neosho Community College – Softball

