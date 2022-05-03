South to celebrate athletic signees Wednesday

The following student-athletes will be signing their college letters of intent on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the South High Commons at 2:50 p.m.
Aleah Shaw – Cowley County Community College – Cheerleading
Phoebe Norris – Bethany College – Volleyball
Jaydyn McLaughlin – McPherson College – Girls Soccer
Seth Carter – Missouri Valley College – Debate & Forensics
Delilah Jimenez – University of Saint Mary’s – Cheerleading
Devin Myers – McPherson College – Basketball
Aleah Klassen – Butler Community College – Cheerleading
Lainey Howard – Neosho Community College – Softball