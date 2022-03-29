South Theatre Presents “Sense and Sensibility”

Salina South will present the beloved Sense and Sensibility this week.

According to the school, Salina South’s Performing Arts Department will present Sense and Sensibility on March 31 and April 1-2 at 7:00 pm in South High’s auditorium.

“A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters–sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne–after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. SENSE AND SENSIBILITY examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?”

-Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Cast members include Mia Dennett, Emily Streeter, Yesenia Torres, Shelby Stolzenburg, Andrew Vasquez, Aubrey Powell, Ethen Lainer, Evan Dickson, Michael Hauser, Soren Mannebach, Mia White, Denalyn Vasquez, Isabelle Greenemeyer, Malina Szyndlar, Jacob Mitchell, Faith Bates, Kara Davis, Megan Graff, Destiny Hamilton, Reese Kimmi, Ariana Nunez, Meadow Rowson, and Elyza Searcy.

Kate Lindsay is the director, with set design by Roger Coberly and costume design by Kay Engelland and Pam Debold. Kaydence Dickson, Kylee Hutton, Adele Gerry, and Thomas Moyer are stage managers.

Tickets will be available in advance by ordering online or can be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to performances. The production is presented in a ¾ round with the audience seated surrounding the stage with limited seating for each performance. Ticket prices are $8.00 for adults, $6.00 for Senior Citizens/Military, and $4.00 for students. Parking is accessible from both Magnolia Rd. and Edward St.

(Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.)