South Theatre Presents “Clue: On Stage”

Todd PittengerOctober 24, 2021

Salina South will present the wacky murder mystery Clue: On Stage.

According to the schools’ drama department, shows are planned on November 4, 5, and 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the Salina South High auditorium.

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Soon the guests are racing to find the killer and keep the body count from stacking up. Based on the popular board game and adapted from the cult classic film, Clue is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.

The madcap cast of characters includes: Aidan Heusman (Wadsworth), Thomas Moyer (Mr. Green), Kaydence Dickson (Mrs. Peacock), Seth Carter (Professor Plum), Mia Dennett (Mrs. White), Evan Dickson (Colonel Mustard), Yesenia Torres (Yvette), and an ensemble of players portraying several other characters – Alondra Mendiola, Shelby Stolzenburg, Ethen Lainer, and Michael Hauser.

Kate Lindsay is the director, with costume design by Kay Engelland & Pam Debold, and set design by Roger Coberly. Jackie Fisher, Lillian Ardis, Avery McComber are stage managers with Kara Davis and Bianca Escalante as assistants.

Ticket prices are $8.00 for adults, $6.00 for Senior Citizens/Military, and $4.00 for students. Seating is general admission. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to performances and are also available online in advance at www.salinasouththeatre.com (added fees may apply online). Parking is accessible from both Magnolia Road and Edward Street. The school district’s mask protocols will be followed for the performance.

(Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.)

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

