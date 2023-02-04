South swept by Hutch Friday

The Salina South Cougars get swept at home against a talented Hutchinson squad.

Girls 20-32

The lady cougars came into Friday night 5-8 on the season and would have their hands full against the 10-3 lady Salthawks. It was a low scoring first half as the lady Cougars struggled offensively and strived defensively holding Hutchinsons Grace Posch to just three points in the first half. The Lady Cougars trailed 15-5 at the half.

In quarter number three the cougars offensive started coming alive creeping within 2 possessions of the Salthawks but it was too little too late as the cougars ultimately fell 32-20 at home against Hutch. For Hutch the scoring was led by Grace Posch (9) and Aliyah Green (8). Hutch improves to 11-3 and the Cougars fall to 5-9

Nex-Tech Wireless player of the game- Tamia Cheeks

H&R Block of the game- Paityn Fritz

Boys 40-66

The Cougars knew they’d have their hands full Friday night when undefeated (13-0) Hutchinson came to town. The Cougars had nothing to lose Friday night against Hutch and they played like it in the first half. After a quick 10-0 run by the Salthawks to begin the game the Cougars followed it up with a 7-0 run of their own to get right back in the ballgame. It was an extremely competitive 1st half of play by both teams as the Cougars were within 8 at the half. The scoring for Hutch was led by Garret Robertson (15) and for the Cougars it was Layson Sajdak (7). After the Cougars pulled within 2 midway through the third quarter it was all Salthawks after that as they came away with a 66-40 victory to improve to 14-0 on the season, truly a special season. The Salthawks were led by an incredible performance by Robertson who finished the night with 24 points and went 8-12 from behind the arc. For the Cougars it was Humphrey (16) and Purucker who led the scoring. The Salthawks improve to 14-0 and the Cougars fall to 1-13 on the season.

Nex Tech Wireless player of the game- Jace Humphrey

H&R Block of the Game- Brady Howard