Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 36 °

South swept by Hutch Friday

Jacob SimpsonFebruary 4, 2023

The Salina South Cougars get swept at home against a talented Hutchinson squad.  

 

Girls 20-32 

The lady cougars came into Friday night 5-8 on the season and would have their hands full against the 10-3 lady Salthawks. It was a low scoring first half as the lady Cougars struggled offensively and strived defensively holding Hutchinsons Grace Posch to just three points in the first half. The Lady Cougars trailed 15-5 at the half.  

  In quarter number three the cougars offensive started coming alive creeping within 2 possessions of the Salthawks but it was too little too late as the cougars ultimately fell 32-20 at home against Hutch. For Hutch the scoring was led by Grace Posch (9) and Aliyah Green (8). Hutch improves to 11-3 and the Cougars fall to 5-9 

 

Nex-Tech Wireless player of the game- Tamia Cheeks  

H&R Block of the game- Paityn Fritz 

 

Boys 40-66 

The Cougars knew they’d have their hands full Friday night when undefeated (13-0) Hutchinson came to town. The Cougars had nothing to lose Friday night against Hutch and they played like it in the first half. After a quick 10-0 run by the Salthawks to begin the game the Cougars followed it up with a 7-0 run of their own to get right back in the ballgame. It was an extremely competitive 1st half of play by both teams as the Cougars were within 8 at the half. The scoring for Hutch was led by Garret Robertson (15) and for the Cougars it was Layson Sajdak (7). After the Cougars pulled within 2 midway through the third quarter it was all Salthawks after that as they came away with a 66-40 victory to improve to 14-0 on the season, truly a special season. The Salthawks were led by an incredible performance by Robertson who finished the night with 24 points and went 8-12 from behind the arc. For the Cougars it was Humphrey (16) and Purucker who led the scoring. The Salthawks improve to 14-0 and the Cougars fall to 1-13 on the season.  

Nex Tech Wireless player of the game- Jace Humphrey  

H&R Block of the Game- Brady Howard 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks at Home Saturday to Face N...

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set fo...

February 4, 2023 Comments

South swept by Hutch Friday

Sports News

February 4, 2023

ELL-SALINE GIRLS LOSE BIG; BOYS WIN...

Sports News

February 4, 2023

“Walk Kansas” Gears Up For 2023

Kansas News

February 4, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Walk Kansas”...
February 4, 2023Comments
Copper Thieves Sought
February 3, 2023Comments
Salina Police Log 2-3-23
February 3, 2023Comments
Stolen SUV Recovered
February 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra