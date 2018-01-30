South Swept at Hays

The Salina South Cougar basketball teams went on the road to Hays Tuesday night, and both the girls and boys teams came home with disappointing losses. The girls lost 55 – 50, while the boys fell short 66 – 56 in game that was closer that than final score might indicate.

In the girls game, the Cougars trailed after the first quarter, then lead nearly the entire rest of the game. A couple of late lapses where they struggled to handle full court pressure cost South, and a 6 point lead disappeared into the 5 point loss. Coach Ryan Stewart said that though the outcome was disappointing, he was pleased with the effort. Sydnee Connell lead the way for South, with a season high 16 points.

In the boys game South grabbed an early 2 – 0 lead then trailed the rest of the way. The Cougars were down by 12 in the fourth quarter late, when they rallied. They pulled to within 4, and had the ball with a chance to make it a single possession game. But a couple of lapses on offense led to a couple of quick three pointers by Hays to extend the lead back to 10. Coach Jason Hooper said he hopes his young team can learn from the late lapses. AJ Johnson lead the way with 12 point for South, while Brady Mcafee had his best game of year with some inspirational play off the bench and a season high 9 points.