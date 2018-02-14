Salina, KS

South Swept at Derby

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2018

The Salina South boys and girls basketball teams were swept in Derby Tuesday night. The boys were blown out 85 – 35, while the girls lost 49-21.

In the first game of the night Cougar girls (6-11) – (2-7) fell behind early, and could never quite catch back up. The Cougars fell behind by 10 in the first quarter, trailed 32 – 11 at halftime, and ultimately lost 49 – 21. Gretchen Cox had a strong game for the Cougars, scoring 10 points. Kennedy Brown from Derby (16-1) – (10-0) lead all scorers with 18 points.

The boys game had a similar scenario. The Cougars (4-13) – (3-6) fell behind by 18 in the first quarter, trailed by 24 at the half, and fared even worse in the second half on the way to a 50 point loss. Elex Banks was one of the few bright spots for South, dropping in 11 points. Bryan Mocaby had 29 for Derby  (12-5) – (8-2).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

