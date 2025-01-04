South Swept at Derby

The Salina South basketball teams were on the road Friday night to begin the new year and dropped a couple of games in Derby.

GIRLS: DERBY 48 SALINA SOUTH 16

It was a difficult night on the road in the first game out of Winter Break as the Salina South Cougars fell to the Derby Panthers 48-16 on Friday night.

The Cougars were never able to really get out of the gate as they trailed early against Derby 19-5 at the end of the 1st quarter and 30-9 at the halftime break.

The scoring slowed down for Derby in the second half but Salina South was never able to fully establish a rhythm en route to the 32-point defeat. It was the Cougars largest loss of the season.

Salina South was led by senior Tamia Cheeks and junior Brooklyn Jordan in scoring as each chipped in six points on the night. Junior Brylee Moss and junior Sophie Daily were the only other Cougars to register in the scoring column.

With the loss Salina South falls to 3-3 on the season, Derby moves to 4-1. The Cougars will look to rebound in a road contest with the Campus Colts coming up on Tuesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 5 – 4 – 6 – 1 – 16

Derby – 19 – 11 – 16 – 2 – 48

Individual Scoring

Tamia Cheeks – 6

Brooklyn Jordan – 6

Brylee Moss – 3

Sophie Daily – 1

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Tamia Cheeks

BOYS: DERBY 63 SALINA SOUTH 50

The Salina South Cougars continued to battle but couldn’t pull off the upset as they fell to the undefeated Derby Panthers 63-50 on the road on Friday night.

The Cougars faced a big deficit early as they trailed 20-3 after the end of the first quarter. They were not deterred however, as they rallied back and trailed by just 11 at the halftime break.

The third quarter saw the fight continue as Salina South narrowed the deficit all the way down to just three points, but Derby was able to regain some level of control extending the lead back to 10 entering the fourth.

That is where the comeback fell short, as the Cougars just couldn’t cut into the new lead and fell by 13 to end the contest.

Salina South was led in scoring on the night by junior Sawyer Walker with 16 points, 11 of which were in the second half. He was joined in double figures by junior Gavin DeVoe with 12 points of his own.

The Cougars drop to 2-4 with the loss and now head on the road to take on the Campus Colts in their next matchup on Tuesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 3 – 14 – 14 – 19 – 50

Derby – 20 – 8 – 13 – 22 – 63

Individual Scoring

Sawyer Walker – 16

Gavin DeVoe – 12

Dakaree Small – 8

Kobie Henley – 8

Ethan Wilcox – 5

Jace Humphrey – 1

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Sawyer Walker