South sweeps Newton Tuesday

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 49 NEWTON 31

The Salina South Cougars extended their winning streak to three games as they took down the Newton Railers 49-31 on Tuesday night on the road.

It was a slow start for both teams as neither could get many shots to fall. The Cougars held a narrow 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougar offense came to life the rest of the way, extending their lead to 25-14 at the half and 36-20 as the third quarter concluded. After a quiet fourth quarter Salina South cemented their 49-31 victory.

Salina South was stout at both ends of the floor on the night. The Cougars shot 45% from the floor as a team offensively and performed even better on the defensive end as they held the Railers to 27% shooting as a team.

The Cougars were paced offensively by 25 points from Paityn Fritz. Tamia Cheeks chipped in nine points as well on the night.

With the win Salina South moves to 10-7 overall on the season and 6-4 in AVCTL-I. The Railers drop to 2-14 on the season and are now 2-7 in AVCTL-I.

Salina South now heads home as they welcome the Maize Eagles to town coming up on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South (10-7) 6 – 19 – 11 – 13 / 49

Newton (2-14) 2 – 12 – 6 – 11 / 31

Individual Scoring

Paityn Fritz – 25

Tamia Cheeks – 9

Mercedes Tarver – 6

Brooklyn Jordan – 3

Aunisty McNeal – 2

Elle Barth – 2

Isabelle Maxton – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Paityn Fritz

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Tamia Cheeks

BOYS: SALINA SOUTH 61 NEWTON 60

The Salina South Cougars snapped their five-game losing streak and captured their second AVCTL-I win of the season as they knocked off Newton 61-60 on the road on Tuesday night.

It was a tight contest all night long with neither team holding a lead larger than four points at any quarter break.

Newton led 32-28 at halftime after a strong second quarter, but the Cougars rallied right back, retaking the lead 45-44 as we headed to the final period.

The drama would continue in the fourth quarter as both teams traded the lead multiple times. The Cougars led by four points with 20 seconds left, but the Railers hit a corner three to trim the Cougar lead to one point.

Salina South turned it over on the ensuing possession allowing Newton one final chance to win the game with 15 seconds to play. The Cougar defense held strong, turning away two attempts at the win for Newton and securing the 61-60 win.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Salina South as three players reached double figures. Jace Humphrey led the team with 15 points, while Brady Howard added 13 and Layson Sajdak chipped in 10.

With the win Salina South improves to 3-14 on the season and 2-8 in AVCTL-I. The Railers fall to 2-14 and 0-9 in AVCTL-I.

The Cougars will now head back home as they welcome the Maize Eagles to Salina coming up on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South (3-14) 13 – 15 – 17 – 16 / 61

Newton (2-14) 10 – 22 – 12 – 16 / 60

Individual Scoring

Jace Humphrey – 15

Brady Howard – 13

Layson Sajdak – 10

Quevon Purucker – 9

Gavin Devoe – 6

Sawyer Walker – 6

Andrew Harris – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Jace Humphrey

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Quevon Purucker