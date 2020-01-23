South Sweeps Into S.I.T. Semifinals

Todd PittengerJanuary 23, 2020

The Salina South boys and girls basketball teams both punched their tickets to the semifinals of the Salina Invitational Basketball Tournament. The girls defeated Abilene 44 – 40, while the boys rolled to a 67 – 40 win over Concordia.

In the girl’s game South grabbed a double-digit lead on a couple of occasions, but could never put the game out of reach. The Cougars lead 14 -7 at the half, and 28 – 19 at halftime. They had a 38 – 29 lead to begin the 4th quarter, and built the lead to 12 before Abilene battled back. The Cowgirls pulled to within two-points only to have the cougars build the lead back to seven points. They pulled to within three in the final minute before Kylie Arnold clinched the game for South by hitting three out of four free throws down the stretch. . The Cougars advance to play Liberal on Friday.

In the boy’s game South jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Cougars lead by 14 at the half, and the lead ballooned to 29 by the start of the 4th quarter.  Devon Junghans had a career night for the Cougars, leading all scorers with 31 points. South advances to play an athletic Wichita South team on Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

