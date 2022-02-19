South Sweep Newton on the Road

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 40, Newton 36

Salina South girls picked up the victory over Newton 40-36. Junior Lauren Harris led the Cougar scoring with 12 points, senior Kylie Arnold chipped in 9 and Elena Herbel added 7.

The H&R Block of the Game was Lauren Harris and the NexTech Wireless Players of the Game were Lauren Harris and Kylie Arnold.

BOYS: SALINA SOUTH 57, Newton 56

The Salina South boys escaped with a 57-56 win over Newton on Friday night. Quevon Purucker led the Cougar scoring with 17 points and Te’jon Mcdaniel chipped in 15, while Edgar Garcia added 9.

The H&R Block of the Game was awarded to Te’jon Mcdaniel. McDaniel and Quevon Purucker were also award the NexTech Wireless Players of the Game as well.