South Sweep Newton on the Road

Jerry JonesFebruary 19, 2022

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 40, Newton 36

Salina South girls picked up the victory over Newton 40-36.  Junior Lauren Harris led the Cougar scoring with 12 points, senior Kylie Arnold chipped in 9 and Elena Herbel added 7. 

The H&R Block of the Game was Lauren Harris and the NexTech Wireless Players of the Game were Lauren Harris and Kylie Arnold.

BOYS: SALINA SOUTH 57, Newton 56

The Salina South boys escaped with a 57-56 win over Newton on Friday night.  Quevon Purucker led the Cougar scoring with 17 points and Te’jon Mcdaniel chipped in 15, while Edgar Garcia added 9. 

The H&R Block of the Game was awarded to Te’jon Mcdaniel. McDaniel and Quevon Purucker were also award the NexTech Wireless Players of the Game as well.

South Sweep Newton on the Road

