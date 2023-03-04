Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 40 °

South Student Wins KWU Scholarship

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2023

A student from Salina earns an inaugural music scholarship to Kansas Wesleyan University. Paige Baird is the first recipient of the Eric Stein Scholarship.

According to KWU, the scholarship was set up this past year to honor the late Eric Stein, who founded the Salina Symphony and was a longtime instructor at Marymount College. It is available to new KWU students coming from Saline County schools and will cover 85 percent of Baird’s tuitipn.

A viola player from Salina South High School, Baird holds the first viola chair in her school orchestra and in the Salina Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“She is a leader and will be a great addition to the Department of Music,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of the strings program at Kansas Wesleyan.

Baird was selected by the KWU Music faculty after auditioning.

“This scholarship shows the commitment of the university in developing the strings area and Music Department,” said James McAllister, chair of the department. “It honors the legacy of Eric Stein, who was instrumental in establishing a tradition of music in Salina.”

_ _ _

 

KWU Photo

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

South Student Wins KWU Scholarship

A student from Salina earns an inaugural music scholarship to Kansas Wesleyan University. Paige Bair...

March 4, 2023 Comments

Students Win Youth Entrepreneurship...

Top News

March 4, 2023

March Most Wanted Online

Top News

March 4, 2023

Coyotes open series with 14-4 rout ...

Sports News

March 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

South Student Wins KWU Sc...
March 4, 2023Comments
VIDEO: Radio Stations Rai...
March 3, 2023Comments
Three Vehicle Crash
March 3, 2023Comments
Two Kansas Men Face Feder...
March 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra