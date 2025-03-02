South Staffer Honored

A staff member at Salina South High School is being honored.

According to USD 305, athletic director Ryan Stuart received the Art Newcomer Promising Athletic Director Award through the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (KIAAA). His character, drive to learn, and dedication to supporting others make him an ideal fit for this award.

“The KIAAA is an extremely strong organization, made up of many colleagues I have admired and held in high regard throughout my career,” said Stuart. “I am extremely humbled and honored to be recognized by them.”

In Stuart’s 23 years at Salina Public Schools he has taken on a variety of roles that highlight his passion for education and athletics. He has taught at both South Middle School and South High School, served as assistant principal at South, and for the past three years led as the school’s athletic director. Stuart has also been the head coach for South girls’ basketball, and both South girls’ and boys’ tennis teams, in addition to other assistant coach positions.

“Athletics have been a central part of my life,” said Stuart. “I love being around competitions of all kinds and genuinely enjoy watching our student-athletes compete in a variety of events and activities.”

Stuart has run 5A State Tennis, a pre-season soccer tournament and more. Under his leadership, each event has been outstanding. “His communication with administration and coaches from other schools is top notch,” said Greg Maring, athletic director at Central High School. “Everyone knows the plan before the event.”

As tournament director and seeding coordinator for Regional Tennis competitions, Stuart’s organization ensures everything runs smoothly. He also plays a vital role in supporting the Salina Invitational Tournament. While his organizational skills are impressive, it’s Stuart’s passion and purpose behind everything he does that makes him so special and truly sets him apart.

“You always see Mr. Stuart at South High Activities at home and on the road,” said Maring. “It is very evident he has the support of his coaches and there is no doubt that he supports his coaches. More importantly, he cares about kids.”

He knows that the importance of being involved in high school activities and clubs cannot be overstated. “While we have strong participation in most of our athletic teams and activities, I would love for even more students to get involved,” said Stuart. “Salina Public Schools offers a wide range of opportunities, and I encourage every student to take advantage of them.”