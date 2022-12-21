South Splits with Maize Tuesday Night

The Salina South Cougars were back in action Tuesday night at home against the Maize and Eagles for the last time game before winter break. The lady Cougars would pull out a win as the Cougars would drop its 6th straight game.

GIRLS: Salina South 31, Maize 24

The lady Cougars would use an 8-0 run to start the game to cruise to victory. They would get 3-pointers from Anahyssa Nash and Elena Herbal in the quarter and would lead after the 1st quarter 9-3.

It was more shutdown defense for the lady Cougars in the 2nd quarter as they would take a 19-7 lead into the break.

South would continue to attack in the 3rd quarter adding 9 points and only giving up 7. The lady Cougars would lead after 3 quarters 28-14.

The lady Cougars would use most of the 4th quarter using clocks as they would coast to a 31-24 win over Maize for their second win of the season.

Lauren Harris would lead South with a game high 11 points. Other lady Cougars scoring in the matchup included Montanna Packett (9), Anahyssa Nash/Elena Herbal, Paityn Fritz (3) and Mercedes Tarver (2).

Only four lady Eagles would record points in the game and would include Brynley Smith & Maggie Salisbury (8), Mattie Brownell (7) and Adley Pierce (1).

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Lauren Harris

H&R Block of the Game: Paityn Fritz

The South Lady Cougars would move to 2-4 on the season while the Maize Lady Eagles would drop to 1-5.

Box Score

Maize – 3 – 4 – 7 – 10 / 24

South – 9 – 10 – 9 – 3 / 31

BOYS – Maize 54, Salina South 45

South would struggle to begin the game and only would score 6 points in the first quarter with the last bucket coming at the buzzer and South would trail Maize 15-6.

South would claw its way back in the 2nd quarter as they would drop in 13 points led by Jace Humphrey scoring 9 of his 22 points in the quarter. The Maize Eagles would go into halftime leading 23-19.

The Cougars would get off to a slow start again in the 3rd quarter and then turn it on late in the quarter to keep the deficit to just four points 38-34 going into the final stanza.

In the 4th it was free throw shot that would seize the win for the Maize Cougars as they would knock down 9 of 10 from the charity strioe on their way to a 54-45 victory.

South was led in scoring by Jace Humphrey with a game high 22 points. Other Cougars recording points were Layson Saidak (10), Quevon Purucker (9), Brady Howard & Owen Bailey (2).

Maize was led in scoring by Alan Hanna with 16 points off the bench. Other scorers for the Eagles would include Jaxson Booth (12), Brayden Myovela (10), Tay Williams (6), Wyatt Stover (4), Alec Grill & Justin Stephens (2).

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Jace Humphrey

H&R Block of the Game: Quevon Purucker

Salina South would drop to 0-5 as the Maize Eagles would move to 3-3 on the season.

Box Score

Maize – 15 – 8 – 15 – 14 / 54

South – 6 – 13 – 15 – 9 / 45

Salina South will now be on winter break and won’t return back to action until January 6th as they will travel to Newton to take on the Newton Raiders.