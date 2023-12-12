South splits with Hutchinson in league opener

GIRLS SCORE: SALINA SOUTH 36, HUTCHINSON 28

Salina South’s calling card has always been its defense, and Tuesday night was perhaps the best example of that this season. The Cougars suffocated the Hutchinson Salthawks all night, and let their defense carry them to a 36-28 victory.

South held Hutchinson to just 10 first half points, and used that strong defensive effort to overcome a slow night on offense, and take a 12-10 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, South picked things up on offense, jumping out to a lead of as much as 12, but Hutchinson wouldn’t go away quietly. The Salthawks would fight back to within four in the final minutes, but the Cougars would prevail.

Paityn Fritz led the way for South, scoring 10 points, with eight coming in the second half. Tamia Cheeks would add in nine points as well, helping the Cougars to pull away in the end and snap an eight-game losing streak to the Salthawks.

For Hutchinson, Grace Posch would lead the way with 13 points, and KAia Smith scored eight, while Rachel Tomac scored five.

The victory improved Salina South’s record to 4-0 on the season, and now 1-0 in the AVCTL-I. The Cougars will put their unblemished record to the test on Friday, hitting the road for the first time as they travel to Derby.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: TAMIA CHEEKS

SCORE BREAKDOWN

Hutchinson (2-1) – 4 – 6 – 6 – 12 / 28

SALINA SOUTH (4-0) – 6 – 6 – 12 – 12 / 36

BOYS SCORE: HUTCHINSON 56, SALINA SOUTH 39

A shorthanded Salina South group would be overmatched on Tuesday night, playing without starters Layson Sajdak and Quevon Purucker due to injury, as Hutchinson would use a big third quarter to pull away for a 56-39 win.

The Cougars would match just about every Hutchinson run in the first half, thanks to 10 points from Jace Humphrey before the break. Humphrey would lead South with 19 points in total.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, not many others would be able to provide much offense, especially in the third quarter, as the Salthawks out paced South 17-5 to pull away. In that third period, the Cougars would make just one field goal, and score the remainder of their points at the free throw line.

For Hutchinson, a well-rounded effort would aid them to victory. Terrell King would lead the way, scoring 12 points, while Daylee Vansyckle scored 11, Julian Smith added nine, and Jay Lewis scored seven to lead the way.

The loss drops South to 0-4 to start the season, and now 0-1 in AVCTL-I play. Hutchinson improves to 3-0. The Salthawks will return home for their home-opener on Friday against Goddard, while South will travel to Derby.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: JACE HUMPHREY

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: JAXON MYERS

SCORE BREAKDOWN

HUTCHINSON (3-0) – 14 – 13 – 17 – 12 / 56

Salina South (0-4) – 8 – 12 – 5 – 14 / 39