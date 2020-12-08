Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 33 °

South Splits With Derby

Todd PittengerDecember 8, 2020

The Salina South girls and boys basketball teams split with the Derby Panthers Tuesday night at the South gymnasium. The Derby Girls defeated South 55-20, while the South boys defeated the Panthers 53-48.

In the girl’s game, South came out strong and trailed just by 5, 12 -7, at the end of the first quarter. After that, Derby took over. With three players standing 6′ 03″, the Panthers were too much for the Cougars, who were playing short-handed without point guard Acacia Weis.

Kylie Arnold led the way for South, scoring 9 points.

The boy’s game was entertaining, with neither team building a lead larger than 7. South led at the half 25 – 24, while Derby rebounded to lead 35 – 33 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars struggled from the free-thrown line for mostt of the night, until the final minutes when they needed them the most.  After missing 9 of their first 10 free throws, the team sank 6 of their last 7 down the stretch to seal the victory.

Josh Jordan led South with 16 points, while AJ Johnson had a double – double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. 

The South Boys are now 2 – 0 on the season while the girls are 0 -2.

South plays at Salina Central Friday night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 12/5

December 5, 2020 10:24 am

South Cougars Split With Eisenhower

December 4, 2020 11:55 pm

Nine Cougars Make AVCTL-I Football Teams

November 30, 2020 4:24 pm

Three Cougars Placed on AVCTL-I VB Teams

November 10, 2020 9:17 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Ell-Saline Girls, Minneapolis Boys ...

An 18-3 run over the final nine minutes of the game turned things around for the Ell-Saline Cardinal...

December 8, 2020 Comments

South Splits With Derby

Sports News

December 8, 2020

Solomon Boys Throttle Bennington

Sports News

December 8, 2020

Smoky Valley Splits with South East...

Sports News

December 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Troopers Gradate Sali...
December 8, 2020Comments
OPINION: Voter Fraud in S...
December 8, 2020Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 135 N...
December 7, 2020Comments
Renovators Winning at Dea...
December 7, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices