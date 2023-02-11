South splits with Campus Friday

Salina South and Haysville-Campus met up for the second time this season last night, with the South Varsity Girls putting a beat down on the Campus Varisty Girls to a tune of 55-19 and the South Varsity Boys eventually losing what was a tight game early in the fourth quarter, with a final score of 66-54.

The South girls dominated all evening, taking an early double-digit advantage in the first quarter while holding the Campus girls to only 7 points through one half. Defense would continue to stand tall for South as they only allowed a combined 12 more points through the second half as the depth of their bench shined in the contest. Tamia Cheeks was a defensive force, flying around and making plays all over the court, while Shiloh Summers provided excellent bench support and scored multiple buckets to propel South to a victory. South is 6-10 on the season with the win last night, while Campus falls to 0-16.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Shiloh Summers

H&R Block of the Game: Tamia Cheeks

The South boys played a tough, physical contest with Campus that saw them on multiple occasions cut a double-digit Campus lead to single digits. However, despite offensive heroics earlier in the fourth quarter and the added assistance of early foul trouble on Campus’s top player Andrell Burton, South came up short in the final minutes of the game as Campus decisively pulled away. While the final score is not at all indicative of how close this game was, it’s worth noting how physically each team played, with Owen Bailey elevating himself over half a foot into the air to stuff 6’6″ Burton with authority and Quevon Purucker making tough shots through contact all over the court. With the loss, South drops to 1-15 on the season and Campus improves closer to .500 with a 6-10 record.

NexTech Player of the Game: Quevon Purucker

H&R Block of the Game: Owen Bailey