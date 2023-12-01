South Splits Season-Opener with Eisenhower

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 39, GODDARD-EISENHOWER 34

Salina South gritted out a tough road win on Friday to open the season 1-0 over Goddard-Eisenhower by a score of 39-34.

Both teams struggled mightily on offense early, but South would use their strong defensive effort to hold a slim 2-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, the two teams would battle back and forth, but South again would rally from down as much as six to regain the lead.

Carly Dameron was outstanding for the Tigers, scoring 17 of the team’s 34 total points in the game.

South, was much more well-rounded, as Mercedes Tarver would lead the way with 10 points, while Paityn Fritz would score 9, and Tamia Cheeks 8.

The Cougars battled foul troubled most all night, but were able to come out on the winning side thanks once again to strong defense in the fourth quarter, holding Eisenhower to just 6 points in the final 8 minutes of the game.

South (1-0) will open their home schedule on Tuesday, hosting Junction City, while Eisenhower (0-1) will be off until Friday when they host Maize.

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: MERCEDES TARVER

SALINA SOUTH (1-0) – 6 – 11 – 11 – 11 / 39

EISENHOWER (0-1) – 6 – 9 – 13 – 6 / 34

SCORING

SALINA SOUTH

Mercedes Tarver – 10

Paityn Fritz – 9

Tamia Cheeks – 8

Elle Barth – 5

Aunisty McNeal – 4

Brylee Moss – 3

EISENHOWER

Carly Dameron – 17

Ella Friend – 6

Sydney Crees – 6

Catherin Eddy – 5

BOYS: GODDARD-EISENHOWER 49, SALINA SOUTH 46

In a tight contest in Godddard, Salina South dropped its season-opener to the Eisenhower Tigers 49-46.

Salina South trailed by double-digits at two different points in the game, battling back each time, but were unable to score on two possessions in the closing seconds, as the Tigers held on for the win.

Eisenhower led 20-10 in the second quarter, but the Cougars battled back to eventually take a 29-28 lead in the third period. However, the Tigers would answer back with another run to push their lead to 11.

South wouldn’t quit though, closing the gap the get back to within three in the final 30 seconds.

The Tigers would force two straight turnovers though, and the Cougars would fall short, despite a great effort from Junior Jace Humphrey with 12 points, and Sophomore Jaxon Myers with 11.

The tandem of Pierce Blue (19) and Chase George (15) combined for 35 total points on the night for Eisenhower.

South (0-1) will be at home on Tuesday, hosting Junction City, while Eisenhower (1-0) will be off until Friday when they host Maize.

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: JAXON MYERS

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: JACE HUMPHREY

SALINA SOUTH (0-1) – 8 – 8 – 13 – 17 / 46

EISENHOWER (1-0) – 11 – 9 – 12 – 17 / 49

SCORING

SALINA SOUTH

Jace Humphrey – 12

Jaxon Myers – 11

Brady Howard – 9

Layson Sajdak – 5

Gavin DeVoe – 4

Quevon Purucker – 3

Sawyer Walker – 2

EISENHOWER

Pierce Blue – 19

Chase George – 15

Romari Howard – 6

Cohen Ho – 4

Derek Morgan – 3

Larsen Schneider – 2