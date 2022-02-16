South splits road games at Campus

SOUTH 34, CAMPUS 27

Even after a 59-20 victory in the first go-around, Salina South knew the return trip to Haysville would be challenging with the Colts having their top player available in Tya Tindall.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.

Senior Sydney Peterson fought through an injury and scored 13 points, the defense made enough stops at the end, and the Salina South Cougars pulled out a 34-27 win over the Campus Colts on the road Tuesday night. South improved to 5-12 overall while Campus dropped to 2-15.

Campus raced out to an 8-2 cushion, fueled by a pair of threes by Tindall. After a South timeout, the Cougars got to work. Outside shots weren’t falling, so the Cougars hit the glass, responding with an 11-2 spurt to grab a 13-10 advantage. Following four straight points by Campus, South closed the half with a 6-0 run, leading 19-15 at the break.

Points were hard to come by in the second half, but Campus never threatened to take the lead. South led 27-21 after the third quarter. Campus pulled within four, but couldn’t get any closer.

In addition to Peterson’s 13 points, Kylie Arnold chipped in nine points with Lauren Harris adding six. Tindall ended up with 13 points for Campus.

CAMPUS 66, SOUTH 35

Campus’ intensity and physicality proved to be too much for South. The Cougars (6-11) logged the first two points of the game, but the game went south from there.

Campus’ Zion Young buried three triples to put Campus (8-8) on top 13-5. South closed within 13-8 early in the second, but Campus took over with offensive boards and defensive stops, fueling a 10-0 run. The Colts ultimately outscored the Cougars 17-6 in the second period, building a 30-13 halftime lead.

The Colts didn’t stop there, breaking the 30-point barrier to force a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Young poured in 23 points. Andrew Howard supplied 14 points around the rim,

South’s top scorer was Andrew Kaiser, who paced the Cougars with eight points. Salina South heads to Newton this Friday.