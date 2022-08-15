Salina, KS

South Soccer poised for big 2022

Jackson SchneiderAugust 15, 2022

After a 5-11-2 record in 2021, the Salina South Cougars are ready to make a jump in 2022. On the pitch, the Cougar Boys lost a few key contributors to injury a season ago, which forced younger players into bigger roles earlier than expected, but Head Coach Trey Crow says he thinks that could pay dividends this season.

“This is an exciting year. We return lots of players with varsity experience and have several talented freshmen coming in ready to contribute,” said Crow. “The key this year is the experience our players received last year, and we have some depth this year that was not there last year. Many of the guys have put in a lot of time this summer and they really seem to be improving daily.”

The Cougars did end the season on a high note in 2021, upsetting 4th-seeded Emporia 2-0 in the Regional round of the 5A playoffs, before falling to Valley Center, a state semifinalist. That could prove to be a spring board for the Cougars this season, as they return six players with starting experience, as well as 10 in total who saw significant action in 2021. Those players now know what it takes to succeed at the varsity level, and can push for more success on a still youthful squad.

Coach Crow tells KSAL the Cougars will bring back just three seniors to its 2022 roster, lead by Goalkeeper Gabe Nunez, Defender/Midfielder Andrew Schrage, and Midfield/Forward Angel Lopez.

“I think some of our returning players really started to gel and figure things out at the end of the season and that will pay off big this year,” said Crow.

That experience and leadership will be critical as the Cougars expect to introduce at least four freshmen and two sophomores to the varsity roster this season, continuing the trend of youthful, talented contributors to the South Soccer team.

South will open its 2022 campaign on Thursday, September 1 at Arkansas City. Then, they will play three matches in five days as part of the Maize South Tournament, before finally their home opener on Tuesday, September 13th against Goddard.

COMPLETE 2022 SALINA SOUTH SOCCER SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Game6:15 PMAway vs. Arkansas CityArkansas City High School
Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
TournamentTBDAway vs. Maize South
Thursday, Sep 8, 2022
TournamentTBDAway vs. Maize South
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
TournamentTBDAway vs. Maize South
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Game6:30 PMGoddardSalina District Stadium
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Game7:30 PMAway vs. McPhersonMcPherson Stadium
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Game6:30 PMAway vs. Andover CentralAndover Central Jaguar Stadium
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Game6:30 PMSalina CentralSalina District Stadium
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Game6:30 PMAway vs. NewtonNewton Fischer Field Stadium
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Game6:30 PMMaize SouthSalina District Stadium
Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
Game6:30 PMHutchinsonSalina District Stadium
Thursday, Oct 6, 2022
Game6:30 PMAway vs. MaizeMaize Senior High School
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Game6:30 PMHaysville-CampusSalina District Stadium
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Game6:30 PMBuhlerSalina District Stadium
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Game6:30 PMAway vs. DerbyDerby Panther Stadium
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Game6:30 PMAway vs. AndoverAndover District Stadium

