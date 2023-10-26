South Soccer knocks off Bishop Carroll 2-1 in 4OTs

The Salina South Cougars claimed a 5A Regional Soccer Title on Thursday night, knocking off the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles in four overtimes.

Salina South entered as the #4 seed in the 5A West, with Bishop Carroll on their heels as the #5 seed.

Both teams would create several chances in the first half, but none were converted, sending the match to half time in a 0-0 tie.

In the second half, South would strike first on a Seth Flores goal just five minutes into the half. Less than two minutes later, Bishop Carroll would respond, tying the game on a Jaronn Williams goal.

From ther, South would control the match’s pace and direction, but was unable to capitalize on a plethora of chances at the net.

Into overtime, more of the same, as South repeatedly peppered the Bishop Carroll net to no avail. 33 total minutes of extra time later, South finally broke through.

Rylan Snell set up a shot on goal, saved by the Carroll keeper, but the rebound sent right to the foot of Bret Jones, who pushed it into the net to secure the victory.

With the win, Salina South claims the Regional title, and will advance to Tuesday’s State Quarterfinal match where they’ll take on the Newton Railers.