South Senior Named Career and Technical Education Scholar

A Salina high school senior has been named to a select group of top scholars.

According to USD 305, Kylee Carter, a senior at Salina High School South, was named a Kansas Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholar. She is one of 140 Kansas high school seniors who were recognized as well-rounded, outstanding CTE students.

Having been in the Health Science pathway since ninth grade, Kylee’s career vision is to become a medical doctor. “I took a Certified Nurse’s Aide (CNA) class at Central High School and Medical Terminology and the rest of my medical classes at South High School,” explained Carter. After earning her CNA certification, she was able to put her knowledge into practice by working as a CNA at a home health agency. “I absolutely love my work and the residents,” said Carter. “I have no doubt this career is for me.”

As part of the Health Science pathway, she had internships at ComCare and Salina Regional Health Center. She also participated in community service including Relay for Life, Salina Food Bank, Ashby House and Salina United Way.

Carter reflected on her CTE experiences: “Without the CTE courses, I feel I would not be where I am today, nor would I be as confident or prepared to step into the next phase of my life!”