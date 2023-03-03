South Senior is Merit Scholarship Finalist

A Salina high school student is a finalist for a prestigious merit scholarship.

According to USD 305, the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program named William Fulkerson, senior at South High School, as a Finalist. He is one of more than 15,000 Finalists for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships.

To advance to the Finalist level of competition, Fulkerson completed a detailed scholarship application with information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Fulkerson also demonstrated an outstanding academic record in high school, was endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and wrote an essay for the application. Fulkerson received a Certificate of Merit for advancing to finalist standing.