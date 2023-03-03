Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 29 °

South Senior is Merit Scholarship Finalist

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2023

A Salina high school student is a finalist for a prestigious merit scholarship.

According to USD 305, the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program named William Fulkerson, senior at South High School, as a Finalist. He is one of more than 15,000 Finalists for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships.

To advance to the Finalist level of competition, Fulkerson completed a detailed scholarship application with information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Fulkerson also demonstrated an outstanding academic record in high school, was endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and wrote an essay for the application. Fulkerson received a Certificate of Merit for advancing to finalist standing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Woman Sentenced For Medicaid...

A Saline County woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $1,800 in a me...

March 3, 2023 Comments

South Senior is Merit Scholarship F...

Top News

March 3, 2023

Claeys Amendment Would Ban Diversit...

Kansas News

March 3, 2023

Art Center Gala Raises $78,000

Kansas News

March 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Woman Sentenced Fo...
March 3, 2023Comments
Claeys Amendment Would Ba...
March 3, 2023Comments
Art Center Gala Raises $7...
March 3, 2023Comments
State Earns Economic Awar...
March 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra