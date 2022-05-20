South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday.

During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one of the eastbound to northbound lanes will be closed to traffic. Due to the proximity of traffic to the work, speed limits through the intersection will be reduced to 20 mph.

Through traffic is encouraged to avoid the area altogether and find different routes to their destinations.

This phase is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. Additional work at the intersection is expected to take place this fall.

The $470,000 project is a holdover of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2021 street maintenance capital improvement program.