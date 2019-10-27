South Robotic Team Advances to Regionals

The Salina South High School robotics team punched its ticket to compete in a regional event in Denver.

According to Wichita State University, following a competition on their campus this weekend in which 26 teams participated, Salina South is one of a half dozen Kansas schools which have qualified for the regional competition at Rocky Mountain BEST ((Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday and Sunday, December 7th and 8th.

The Kansas BEST competition, hosted by the Wichita State University College of Engineering, challenges students to build a remote-controlled robot using only specific competition kit materials within a six-week period. Teams must design, build, and test a robot that can outperform their competitors. BEST is designed to inspire and motivate students toward careers in engineering, science and technology.

In addition to Salina South, other teams qualifying for regionals are Augusta High School, Garden City High School, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School, Rose Hill High School, and Wichita Homeschool.

Kansas BEST results

BEST Game Award

Wichita Homeschool Augusta High School Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School Salina South High School

BEST Award

Wichita Homeschool Augusta High School Garden City High School

The BEST Award is based on a project notebook, oral presentation, table display, interviews, and overall spirit and sportsmanship. The Game Award is based on the robot scoring points in the game competition.