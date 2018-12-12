South Railroaded by Newton

The Salina South boys and girls basketball teams were swept at home Tuesday night by the Newton Railers. The boys lost 58 – 51 while the girls lost 39 – 23.

In the first game of the night the Cougar girls (0-4) – (0-3) started strong. Jadyn Zamecnik buried an early 3 pointer and South jumped out to an early 7 point lead. The Cougars led for most of the 1st quarter before falling behind late 9 – 7. South trailed just 20- 15 at the half. The third quarter was disastrous for the Cougars, though, who were held nearly scoreless. A late 3 pointer, again by Zamecnik, was the only points of the quarter for South who fell behind by 14 and could never quite get back into the game. Newton’s (3-0) – (1-0) Desiray Kernal led all scorers with 17. Zamecnik finished with 9 for South.

In the boys game South again jumped out to a quick lead highlighted by a slam dunk from Colin Schrieber followed by a 3 point shot from AJ Johnson. The Cougars (1-3) – (0-3) led 18 -14 at the end of the 1st quarter. Newton (1-2) – (1-0) behind its leader Ty Berry would settle down. Aided by South’s inability to hit short shots and inconsistent free-throw shooting, the Railers built an 11 point lead early in the 4th quarter. South tried to battle back down the stretch but could never quite get it back to a one possession game. Johnson led the way for South with 21 points while Elex Banks had 13 and Devon Junghans 11. For Newton Berry had 20, Damarius Peterson had 16, and Alex Krogmeier had 15.

South is back in action Friday, on the road at Salina Central.