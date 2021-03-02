Salina, KS

South Pulls Away For Sub-State Win

Todd PittengerMarch 2, 2021

The Salina South Cougar girls’ basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to pull away late from the Great Bend Panthers and notch a hard fought sub-state win.

South had a 4 point lead, and possession of the ball late in the first quarter with a chance to extend their lead. The Cougars had the ball, and were playing for a last shot when Great Bend came up with a steal and then hit a three point shot at the buzzer. South lead 11 – 10 at the end of one.

In the second quarter the Cougars built a 7 point lead at 19 -12. They were on the verge of extending the lead after Great Bend missed a shot and the ball turned back over to South. The Panthers called a time out to regroup and ended up outscoring the Cougars 6 – 3 the rest of the way aand trailed by just four at the half by a score of 22 -18.

The third quarter was back and forth, and it appeared South would maintain their 4 point lead. But Kylie Arnold changed the game, draining a 3 point shot at the buzzer and giving the Cougars a 35 – 28 lead.

The Cougars would outscore the Panthers 16 – 7 in the final quarter to pull away for a 51 – 35 win.

Sydney Peterson lead the way for South, pouring in 19 points. Lizzy Franco chipped in 12 for the green and gold.

The Cougars advance to the sub-state finals, taking on the Salina Central Mustangs Friday night at the Central Gym for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

