South Presents Shrek, the Musical

A large, green ogre will soon come to life in Salina. Salina South’s Performing Arts Department will present Shrek, the Musical this Thursday, February 3rd at 7:00 pm, and Saturday, February 5th, at 2:00 & 7:00 pm in South High’s auditorium.

According to the school, Shrek the Musical is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys, and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes. With fun songs and laughs by the minute, Shrek the Musical is sure to entertain and make audiences believers in happy endings for all.

Cast members include Aidan Heusman (Shrek), Kaydence Dickson (Donkey), Aubrey Powell (Fiona), Emily Streeter (Lord Farquaad), Kirsten Lamia (Dragon/Gingy), and Evan Dickson (Pinocchio).

Cast members playing the many fairy tale characters and townspeople include:

Parker Anderson-Kepley, Adrian Aranda, Vanessa Arceo, Merissa Bailey Rios, Jason Berens, Allie Bray, Kara Davis, Mia Dennett, Larkin French, Isabel Fulkerson, Kaity Geist, Adele Gerry, Megan Graff, Michael Hauser, Libby Kierscht, Ethen Lainer, Soren Mannebach, Anahi Martinez, Thomas Moyer, Elyza Searcy, Emma Shulda, Shelby Stolzenburg, Emmett Swenson, Malina Szyndlar, Yesenia Torres, Andrew Vasquez, Denalyn Vasquez, and Mia White.

The production is directed by Kate Lindsay, with vocal direction by Eddie B Creer, Jr., orchestra conducted by Darren Brooks, choreography and hair/makeup design by Sam DeChant, costume design by Kay Engelland, set design by Roger Coberly, and lighting design by J.R. Lidgett.

Stage managers are Jackie Fischer and Lillian Ardis. Assistant Stage Managers are Bianca Escalante, Mady Preble, Kaitlyn Howze, and Elena Garcia.

Seating is reserved and tickets will be available online at www.salinasouththeatre.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to performances. Getting tickets in advance is highly encouraged.

Parking is on the southwest side of the building, with entrances off of Magnolia and Edward Street. Ticket prices: Adults – $10, Senior Citizens/Military – $7, Students/Youth – $5.