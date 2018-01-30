South Presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”

Salina South will present the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers this week. The show is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the school’s auditorium.

Set in the rough-and-tumble backwoods of Oregon in the 1850s, where every man still took for himself, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is a delightful story about creating civilization in the wilderness. When Milly (Addison Praytor) married handsome backwoodsman, Adam (Nick Salem), she had no idea she would be responsible for taking care of his six younger brothers as well. Milly quickly whips her rowdy brothers-in-law into shape, and show them how they can court and win beautiful mates of their own. Bursting with boisterous energy, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers features daredevil dancing, rambunctious fun, and heartfelt romance with a score including the soaring “Wonderful, Wonderful Day,” the hilarious “Bless Her Beautiful Hide,” and the totally absurd “Sobbin’ Women.”

The brothers are played by Nathan Zimmerman, Santiago Vasquez, Anthony Nitbouapha, Jacob Sweet, Kyle Dundas, and Noah Endreshak. The ‘brides’ are played by Courtney White, Bayleigh Hultgren, Lauren Zimmerman, Sophie Nelson, Albanee Garcia, and Whitney Turner. Their suitors are Nathan Streeter, Aiden Trumbo, Tyler Kirkhart, Leighton Cline, Trevin Sader, and Blake Jeske.

Other cast members include Ryan Brummer, Madison Walter, Eric Stockham, Amaya Dungan, Donivan Thomas, Alex Cosco, Nate Cosco, Devyn Donaldson, Thomas Flores, Brianna Fulton, Daniela Garcia, Colin Green, Casey Grennan, Brooke Grummert, Allison Hull, Melissa Lidgett, Kaylee Lovett, Maisy Lowers, Madison Price, Emily Ross, Marissa Russ, and Brandon Stewart.

The production is directed by Kate Lindsay, with vocal direction by Eddie B Creer, Jr., orchestra conducted by Mary Wagoner, choreography and hair/makeup design by Sam DeChant, costume design by Kay Engelland, technical design by Roger Coberly and lighting design by J.R. Lidgett.

Stage managers are Taylor Davison, Alyssa Peppers, and Kaylee Warren. Assistant Stage Manager are Holly Johnson and Cameron Post.

Seating is reserved and tickets will be available online at www.salinasouththeatre.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to performances. (Getting tickets in advance is highly encouraged.) Parking is on the southwest side of the building, with entrances off of Magnolia and Edward Street. Ticket prices: Adults – $10, Senior Citizens/Military – $7, Students/Youth – $5.