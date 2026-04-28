South Plays Flawless Game 1, Sloppy Game 2 in Split with Valley Center

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GAME 1 (5 innings):

SOUTH 10

VALLEY CENTER 0

Salina South has looked like two completely different teams in its wins and losses this softball season, Tuesday’s doubleheader against Valley Center was no different.

The Cougars flexed early by plating four runs in the 1st inning of the day. Paityn Fritz got the scoring started with her 10th home run of the season, a 2-run shot which made it 2-0. Fritz has now hit double-digit home runs in three consecutive seasons.

Maria Alicea-Martinez followed Fritz with a two-run triple to put South up 4-0. The lead grew with each inning that followed.

Maddy Werner delivered a sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning, then Fritz came back for more with a 2-run single in the 3rd.

Ella Chamberlain continued her excellent season in the circle, protecting South’s lead with each inning of work. She kept Valley Center off the board despite dealing with traffic in the first couple frames. The Hornets hit doubles in the first three innings and each base runner was stranded.

Leading 7-0 in the 5th, the Cougars needed three more runs to end the game early. Delaney Harris and Maddy Werner brought them closer with RBI hits, setting the table for Brylee Moss to end the game on a walk-off base hit.

GAME 2:

VALLEY CENTER 10

SOUTH 8

South’s struggles in recent games were a result of defensive miscues which allowed opponents extra opportunities to score runs. The start to Game 2 saw those struggles in the field appear after playing a flawless Game 1.

Two early errors helped Valley Center score first against South’s starter Nora Seay as they led 2-0 after the 1st inning.

South’s offense showed no signs of slowing down after a dominant Game 1 and proceeded to score in four straight innings, building a 6-3 lead heading into the 5th.

In addition to starting the second game of the day, Nora Seay was extremely impactful at the plate. Seay doubled for her first extra base hit of the season and drove in two runs with a base hit in the 3rd.

Unfortunately, the lead she helped build and protect was lost in the late innings. Ella Chamberlain pitched in relief in Game 2 and with Valley Center getting a second look at South’s best arm, they made significant adjustments. Valley Center plated seven runs in the 5th and 6th innings combined to comeback and lead 10-6.

The Cougars rallied for two runs in the 7th but left the bases loaded to end the game.

Six errors in Game 2 proved too much to overcome for South as they split with the Hornets.

After the split, South is 9-11 and headed to Maize South on Friday. Valley Center is 14-8.