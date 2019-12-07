South Opens Season with Split at Campus

After graduating some key pieces from last year’s team, the Salina South Cougars knew they would look a bit different.

Not a bad start for a contrasting team.

Freshman Acacia Weis scored 14 points in her varsity debut, 5’2″ Mariah Janda used heart to pull down numerous rebounds, and the Salina South girls basketball squad opened the 2019-20 season with a 47-40 road victory at Campus in Haysville Friday night.

A season ago, Salina South lost to Campus 37-29 in the opener. Much like that game, South’s offense starting slow as the Cougars didn’t get their first make until the 5:06 mark in the first period. Weis then hit the first Cougar three to give Salina South an 8-6 advantage, an advantage that wouldn’t go away.

South’s energy took over from there as the Cougars pushed the margin out to 27-10 at halftime, 39-19 late in the third period.

That’s when the young Cougars shut down as they failed to record a bucket in the fourth quarter. Weis and Janda teamed up for five of the six points in the final period at the free throw line, sealing the victory. Janda finished with 11 points. Campus was led by Tya Tindall, who ended up with 14 points after a sluggish start.

CAMPUS 79, SALINA SOUTH 54

Campus was ready for its debut as the No. 2 team in Class 6A in front of a jampacked home crowd.

The Colts jumped out to a 10-3 advantage, but the Cougars fought back to within three at the end of the first, trailing 17-14. After falling behind 41-28 at halftime, Salina South had a chance to cut into the margin. Junior Josh Jordan was fouled on a shot. Immediately after the play, a technical foul was issued against Campus. Jordan made 3-of-4 at the free throw line, making the score 41-33 with the Cougars in possession of the ball.

Salina South had a good look at the rim, but it simply didn’t fall as the Cougars were behind 52-37 after three quarters. South trimmed the deficit to 10 in the fourth, but couldn’t make it a single-digit contest.

Junior Devon Junghans paced the Cougars with 17 points. Jordan had 15 in his return from an ACL tear.

Shawn Warrior and Sterling Chapman had 16 points each for the Colts.

Salina South returns home to face Maize Tuesday. The Freddy’s and Mokas pregame show begins at 5:45 on Y93.7.