Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 69 °

Business Scammed Out of $1,257

KSAL StaffAugust 30, 2022

An unusual cyber crime took place this week as a scammer rerouted an employee’s check.

Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL News an individual in the human resources department of an industrial business south of salina received an email from an employee asking to change their direct deposit information. When payday came around a 61 year-old employee never received his paycheck of $1,257. As officials looked into the matter they discovered that the individual had not requested to switch banks, but rather, a scammer had spoofed the employees email address and had the paycheck routed to their own bank account.

The business reported this incident to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and did mention the 61 year-old employee received his paycheck and they are working to change the company policy for updating personal information as they continue to sort out this incident.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Hit-And-Run Driver Sought

Police are looking for the driver of an older white car who was involved in a hit-and-run accident i...

August 30, 2022 Comments

K-9 Officer Called to Wellness Chec...

Kansas News

August 30, 2022

Handgun Stolen During Party

Kansas News

August 30, 2022

Business Scammed Out of $1,257

Kansas News

August 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-9 Officer Called to Wel...
August 30, 2022Comments
Handgun Stolen During Par...
August 30, 2022Comments
Business Scammed Out of $...
August 30, 2022Comments
Stolen Meat, Drugs Recove...
August 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra