South High’s Webb tallies 1,000th assist

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 16, 2022

Salina South hosted their first home matches last night, which also happened to be “Pink Out Night.”

The Cougars honored three senior’s mothers, Holly Fries, Ashlee Herbel & Jess Wilcox.

The Cougars came to compete & played some great volleyball, winning against Emporia, 2-0 (25-20, 25-23), but had a tough loss against Topeka West, 2-0 (25-27, 22-25).

Senior Setter, Brooke Webb reached 1,000 career assists in the second match against Topeka West. Head Coach Micala Anderson had high remarks for the senior: “She has the best energy and was voted captain by her teammates this year,” said Anderson.

Lauren Harris was the set up for the 1,000th kill for Webb, she had 16 kills on the night. Seniors Elena Herbel, Maddy Yost & Sydney Anderes each had two aces each on the night. Anderes led the team in digs with 36 and Yost was not far behind with 23.

It was truly a great team night for everyone as seniors Baylee Brin and Addy Copeland, as well as sophomore Tamia Cheeks and freshman Paityn Fritz all added 9 kills to the teams efforts.

“We’re gonna keep pushing this season!” exclaimed Anderson.

