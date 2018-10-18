South Handles Newton on Senior Night

The Salina South Cougars are winless no more.

Quarterback Terran Galloway scored three times, the defense forced four turnovers, and the Cougars rolled to a 35-13 victory over Newton on senior night.

The Cougars were on the prowl early. After a South punt, Newton quarterback Colton Davis zipped a pass to tight end Damarius Peterson. The ball bounced off his hands and into the arms of South senior linebacker Luke Streit. A few plays later, sophomore quarterback Terran Galloway floated a pass to junior receiver David Ollenberger at the goal line for a 22-yard touchdown with 7:38 left in the first.

South added another score with a 24-yard scamper by freshman tailback Brandt Cox 40 seconds into the second frame. Newton’s second turnover fueled the final score of the opening half as senior safety Cai Calvert picked off his third pass of the season. Galloway hooked up with Ollenberger again on a 34-yard beauty, pushing the Cougar lead to 21-0 at the break.

The Railers didn’t quit, storming out of the locker room and scoring in 63 seconds. Receiver Josh Edson threw a 55-yard trick-play pass to Boone Roberson, setting up a six-yard TD run by Davis. Newton trimmed the margin down to eight early in the fourth when Davis plunged forward on a four-yard TD.

South’s answer put the game on ice as Galloway and the offensive line led the charge down the field. Galloway scored on a five-yard run, but the true exclamation point was a forced fumble by freshman Kayson Dietz on a Davis scramble. Junior linebacker Kam Xaysongkham scooped up the ball and scored on a 70-yard return.

Galloway was 9-of-15 passing for 131 yards and a pair of TD’s. The sophomore also rushed for 81 yards and a score, making him the Salina Ortho Player of the Game. Cox ended up with 99 yards and a TD on 20 carries.

Salina South (1-7, 1-5 AVCTL-I) heads into playoffs next week as the No. 16 seed. The Cougars travel to either Maize or Wichita Northwest next Friday.