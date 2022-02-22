Salina, KS

South girls upset Maize, boys fall on Senior Night

Carson ByersFebruary 22, 2022

Girls: SALINA SOUTH 27, Maize 22

Maize jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, holding the Cougars scoreless. South responded shutting the Eagles out 8-0 in the second quarter and trailing by just two 10-8 at the break.

Three triples from South in the third quarter got them an 17-14 lead into the final 8 minutes.  Big plays down the stretch, including free throws from Sydney Peterson and a dagger transition layup Arnold from helped South pull out the 27-22 upset win.

H&R Block of the Game –  Sydney Peterson

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of Game – Sydney Peterson

Boys: MAIZE 64, Salina South 38

South stayed in this one early, trailing just 12-9 after one quarter, thanks to some strong guard play from seniors Devin Myers and Carter Copes.

However, Kyle Grill got going in the second and built a 10 point lead for the Eagles heading into the break. The second half was all Maize, as Grill and Avery Johnson were too much in transition. The Eagles closed it out 64-38.

H&R Block of the Game – Te’jon McDaniel

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of Game – Carter Copes

