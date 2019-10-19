Salina, KS

South Girls Tennis Finishes as 5A State Runner-ups

Pat StrathmanOctober 19, 2019

In 2018, the Salina South girls tennis program celebrated its first state trophy in history.

This year, South did a tad bit better.

After finishing third a season ago, the Salina South Cougars took another step forward, ending the fall as Class 5A State Runner-ups. Salina South racked up 29 points, three shy of first-place Kapaun in Pittsburg.

South received a pair of fifth-place medals. Robyn Logan led that charge in the singles division. Meanwhile, Jillian Coleman and Tess Daily combined to follow suit. Alexxa Nunemaker and Ileana Armbrust took ninth.

Salina Central wasn’t too far behind, racking up 24 points, good for seventh. Callie Sandborn had the highest finish from Salina participants, grabbing fourth in singles. Camryn Phelps and Reagan Geihsler ended up in eighth.

For complete results, click here

Class 4A

Abilene tied for eighth as a team, finishing with 12 points. Wichita-Collegiate claimed the title with 55 points, followed by Bishop Miege and Hayden.

Shiann Olberding placed eighth for the Cowgirls. Lillard & Beswick finished 12th.

Class 3-2-1A

Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin highlighted the area results with a third-place finish.

Ellsworth’s team of Cunningham & Talbot took sixth. The Bearcats took fifth as a squad.

Smoky Valley was a point behind for sixth. Yenni & Elliot teamed up for sixth in doubles action. Rauchholz took 12th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

