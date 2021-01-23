South Girls Rally Past Andover to Take 3rd in SIT

The Salina South Girls fell behind early in the 3rd place game in this year’s Salina Invitational Tournament, but then rallied to a big 10 point win over Andover, 45-35.

After trailing 16 to 8 after the first quarter, South fell behind by double digits early in the second period. Then the Cougars would outscore the Lady Trojans 37 to 16 the rest of the way to pick up their 4th win of the season.

The star of the game was South’s Kylie Arnold. The 5’-4” Junior led all scorers with a career high 17 points including five treys. Senior Lizzy Franco chipped in 9 for the Cougars. Nobody for the Trojans reached double figures, but Senior Mallory Woolston came close with 9 points on the afternoon.

After losing the 3rd place game in 2020, 2019 and 2018 at the SIT, the Lady Cougars got to pick up medals this year for their 3rd place finish.

Next up for the Lady Cougars, now 4 and 8 on the season, a road trip to Buhler for a make-up game on Tuesday.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Andover 16 4 3 12 35

Salina South 8 9 10 18 46