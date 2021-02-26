South Girls Qualify for State to Highlight 2021 Bowling Regionals

Great Bend 5-1A Regional – Girls
Great Bend* 3066, Salina South* 2889, McPherson 2789, Buhler 2673, Salina Central 2305, Holcomb 1944, Sacred Heart 1677, Solomon 563
*denotes team qualified for state
Salina South results
Aviana Ordonez 566, 3rd
Nina Frees 563, 4th
Yessica Salinas 540, 7th
Stella Gestl 528, 9th
Ayella Ordonez 439, 20th
Reba Guerra 399, 24th
McPherson state qualifiers
Kylee Busch 598, 2nd
Haylee Busch 550, 6th
Great Bend 5-1A Regional – Boys
Great Bend* 3265. Buhler 3264, Salina Central 3111, Salina South 3107, Holcomb 2991, McPherson 2742, Sacred Heart 1997, Solomon 1598, Smoky Valley 382
*denotes team qualified for state
Salina South state qualifiers
Campbell Peterson 660, 3rd
Griffin Peterson 614, 6th
Salina Central state qualifier
Chase Davis 686, 2nd