South Girls Qualify for State to Highlight 2021 Bowling Regionals

Pat Strathman February 26, 2021

Great Bend 5-1A Regional – Girls

Great Bend* 3066, Salina South* 2889, McPherson 2789, Buhler 2673, Salina Central 2305, Holcomb 1944, Sacred Heart 1677, Solomon 563

*denotes team qualified for state Salina South results

Aviana Ordonez 566, 3rd

Nina Frees 563, 4th

Yessica Salinas 540, 7th

Stella Gestl 528, 9th

Ayella Ordonez 439, 20th

Reba Guerra 399, 24th McPherson state qualifiers

Kylee Busch 598, 2nd

Haylee Busch 550, 6th Great Bend 5-1A Regional – Boys

Great Bend* 3265. Buhler 3264, Salina Central 3111, Salina South 3107, Holcomb 2991, McPherson 2742, Sacred Heart 1997, Solomon 1598, Smoky Valley 382

*denotes team qualified for state Salina South state qualifiers

Campbell Peterson 660, 3rd

Griffin Peterson 614, 6th Salina Central state qualifier

Chase Davis 686, 2nd

