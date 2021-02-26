Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 29 °

South Girls Qualify for State to Highlight 2021 Bowling Regionals

Pat StrathmanFebruary 26, 2021

Great Bend 5-1A Regional – Girls
Great Bend* 3066, Salina South* 2889, McPherson 2789, Buhler 2673, Salina Central 2305, Holcomb 1944, Sacred Heart 1677, Solomon 563
*denotes team qualified for state

Salina South results
Aviana Ordonez 566, 3rd
Nina Frees 563, 4th
Yessica Salinas 540, 7th
Stella Gestl 528, 9th
Ayella Ordonez 439, 20th
Reba Guerra 399, 24th

McPherson state qualifiers
Kylee Busch 598, 2nd
Haylee Busch 550, 6th

Great Bend 5-1A Regional – Boys
Great Bend* 3265. Buhler 3264, Salina Central 3111, Salina South 3107, Holcomb 2991, McPherson 2742, Sacred Heart 1997, Solomon 1598, Smoky Valley 382
*denotes team qualified for state

Salina South state qualifiers
Campbell Peterson 660, 3rd
Griffin Peterson 614, 6th

Salina Central state qualifier
Chase Davis 686, 2nd

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 State Wrestling Results

February 26, 2021 10:22 pm

South Cages Goddard to Close Regular Season

 9:53 pm

Central Closes Regular Season with Sweep

 7:44 am

Campus Pulls Away to Defeat South Boys

February 25, 2021 9:54 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

2021 State Wrestling Results

Girls Division I Washburn Rural 100, Wichita North 74, Garden City 71, Dodge City 69, Emporia 51, ...

February 26, 2021 Comments

South Girls Qualify for State to Hi...

Sports News

February 26, 2021

South Cages Goddard to Close Regula...

Sports News

February 26, 2021

Abilene’s Buechman and Pflast...

Sports News

February 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Student From Sali...
February 26, 2021Comments
Fort Riley Soldiers Deplo...
February 26, 2021Comments
Vaccination Update: House...
February 26, 2021Comments
$2,500 Reward in Murder C...
February 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices