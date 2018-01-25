South Girls Overcome Slow Start to Down Wichita North

Following a slow beginning, the Salina South girls basketball team turned to stout defense.

Junior Camdyn Schreiber poured in a career-high 17 points, South forced 30 turnovers and the Cougars pulled away for a 51-40 victory over Wichita North Thursday night. South closed the GWAL-AVCTL Challenge with a 4-1 mark.

Schreiber scored South’s first six points, en route to a 6-4 lead. North answered with an 8-0 run, allowing the Redskins to grab a 12-8 advantage going into the second frame.

The Cougars knotted up the score with 2:20 to play in the half at 16-all. Wichita North nailed a three and South senior Regan Weatherd responded with a triple of her own, but it was a 24-19 North cushion at halftime.

The Redskins threatened to go up by double-digits, jumping ahead by nine, 30-21 early in the third.

That’s when South turned things around, breaking down the 3-2 zone of Wichita North. The Cougars held Wichita North to one field goal the rest of the period, grabbing the lead in the process, 33-32 with 1:23 remaining.

Junior Jadyn Zamecnik provided the additional punch with Schreiber, scoring eight of her season-high 10 points in the final period. Schreiber ended up with the Salina Ortho Player of the Game.

Salina South (4-8) travels to Hays on Tuesday before starting AVCTL-I action next Friday.