South Girls Golf Qualifies for State

Pat StrathmanOctober 15, 2019

The season isn’t quite yet over for the Salina South girls golf team.

Two of the top four spots were claimed by Salina South as the Cougars finished third at the Class 5A Regional at Salina Municipal Golf Course, qualifying for state next Monday in Emporia.

South racked up a team score of 345, five strokes off Hays for second place. Andover won the team championship with a score of 329.

Freshman Nina Frees grabbed second place with an 11-over 81. Andover senior Madison Slayton won the individual title with a 2-over 72.

Sophomore Zoe Norton wasn’t too far off from Frees, shooting a 12-over 82, tied for third place. Senior Lindsay Brown had a sensational day, finishing with an 85, tying for sixth. Junior Karlee Roudybush rounded out the team score with a 97. Senior Marissa Nutz shot a 104.

No one qualified for Salina Central as the Mustangs recorded a team score of 414. Junior Bridgit Conway had the top score, tying for 22nd with a 98. Junior Chloe White shot a 103. Senior Harlee Long recorded a 104. Senior Breanna Bolieu and junior Karter Fuller each shot a 110.

