Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 28 °

South girls fall to Andover in SIT Semifinal

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 20, 2023

The Andover Trojans defeated the Salina South Cougars 43-29 on Friday afternoon in the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament Semifinals.

A week ago, Andover defeated South 58-29, so there are positives for the Cougars, who continue to improve each contest, but the Cougars inability to create offense was to their detriment in this one.

Andover junior Brooke Walker led all scorers with 21 points in the contest, wile no other player for either team would reach double-figures.

South will move to the 3rd place game at 11AM on Saturday to face the loser of Salina Central and Liberal, which will tip-off at 6PM Friday night. Andover advances to the S.I.T. Championship set for 2PM on Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 10 – 2 – 6 – 11 / 29

Andover – 16 – 6 – 9 – 12 / 43

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

South girls fall to Andover in SIT ...

The Andover Trojans defeated the Salina South Cougars 43-29 on Friday afternoon in the 44th annual S...

January 20, 2023 Comments

DUI, Child Endangerment Charges

Kansas News

January 20, 2023

Kansas Lottery players are encouraged to check their Powerball tickets. One ticket sold in southwest Kansas for the January 26, 2013, drawing is worth $1 million and remains unclaimed.

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce T...

Kansas News

January 20, 2023

Proposed Bill Would Provide Tax-Exe...

Kansas News

January 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI, Child Endangerment C...
January 20, 2023Comments
Kansas Lottery players are encouraged to check their Powerball tickets. One ticket sold in southwest Kansas for the January 26, 2013, drawing is worth $1 million and remains unclaimed.
Kansas Lottery Officials ...
January 20, 2023Comments
Proposed Bill Would Provi...
January 20, 2023Comments
Kansas Man Admits Guilt, ...
January 20, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra