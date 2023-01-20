South girls fall to Andover in SIT Semifinal

The Andover Trojans defeated the Salina South Cougars 43-29 on Friday afternoon in the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament Semifinals.

A week ago, Andover defeated South 58-29, so there are positives for the Cougars, who continue to improve each contest, but the Cougars inability to create offense was to their detriment in this one.

Andover junior Brooke Walker led all scorers with 21 points in the contest, wile no other player for either team would reach double-figures.

South will move to the 3rd place game at 11AM on Saturday to face the loser of Salina Central and Liberal, which will tip-off at 6PM Friday night. Andover advances to the S.I.T. Championship set for 2PM on Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 10 – 2 – 6 – 11 / 29

Andover – 16 – 6 – 9 – 12 / 43